When and why did you become a Hokie 🧡🦃?

At what stage of your life did you become a Hokie? And what were the circumstances?. Did you become a Hokie when you decided to attend Tech?. I became a Hokie in 1997. I was in my first year of teaching and coaching high school. And our staff decided to go to the VT coaches clinic in the Spring. The VT coaching staff was very approachable and knowledgeable. They gave the high school coaches tremendous access to the program. Far more so than any other clinic I've been to (And I've been to schools that are more big time and less big time than Tech). They welcomed us to sit in on position player meetings, watch film in their offices, be on the field for spring drills and so on. Plus, it was a good social time as well. Great hospitality. I found myself following their games and results that year and the rest was history. I was always a college football fan. I played at a Division II school and while I Ioved watching D-I football, I never really had a favorite team, per se. But I did in short order. They gave us some free gear. T-shirts, etc. I wore it of course. And there is something about wearing maroon and orange that makes an impression. Ha.