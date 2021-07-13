Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

When and why did you become a Hokie 🧡🦃?

By Maroon Baboon Joined:
sportswar.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt what stage of your life did you become a Hokie? And what were the circumstances?. Did you become a Hokie when you decided to attend Tech?. I became a Hokie in 1997. I was in my first year of teaching and coaching high school. And our staff decided to go to the VT coaches clinic in the Spring. The VT coaching staff was very approachable and knowledgeable. They gave the high school coaches tremendous access to the program. Far more so than any other clinic I've been to (And I've been to schools that are more big time and less big time than Tech). They welcomed us to sit in on position player meetings, watch film in their offices, be on the field for spring drills and so on. Plus, it was a good social time as well. Great hospitality. I found myself following their games and results that year and the rest was history. I was always a college football fan. I played at a Division II school and while I Ioved watching D-I football, I never really had a favorite team, per se. But I did in short order. They gave us some free gear. T-shirts, etc. I wore it of course. And there is something about wearing maroon and orange that makes an impression. Ha.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Tech#American Football#Vt#Division Ii#Ioved
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportssportswar.com

Here is the way it hurts Tony and UVA

Now there will be many more programs that keep dudes around longer. Dudes that have eligibility left and are 2nd round or later projected? Many more will stay if they are BMOC with dollars to match. So we won't be older than everyone else as we have been in our...
College Sportssportswar.com

Bring it!

*Edit* CONFIRMED: We will draw Memphis first in the Preseason NIT -- DoYouLiftHokies 07/15/2021 12:21PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
NFLNBC Sports

Vikings waive Jaylen Twyman

Rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman reported to Vikings training camp over the weekend, but he won’t be playing for the team this season. Twyman was shot four times while in Washington, D.C. last month and avoided major injury, but the Vikings announced on Monday that the sixth-round pick has been waived with a non-football injury designation. The move cleared space on the roster for wide receiver Dede Westbrook after he agreed to a one-year deal with the team over the weekend.
MLBsportswar.com

Thanks much.

391 (9/23 - started late b/c of hs), 1.125 OPS, 1 HR, 8 RBI, 1 SB. ** -- MonsterTruck 07/15/2021 4:57PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
NBAsportswar.com

Did you watch any games last year? That backcourt was not efficient when

They played together. And no the slots aren’t interchangeable. Neither beekman or Clark are shooting guards. And beekman is a superior point guard IMO. If beekman was starting at the point with Clark coming off the bench providing solid minutes I would never say a negative word. And Clark was simply a facilitator with Jerome doing the heavy lifting.
Sportssportswar.com

Best sports subscription I have tbh

For Athletic subscribers, Hollinger also has a more Murph skeptical take… -- Haney 07/15/2021 12:38PM. And one more Athletic tidbit: Kofi “Koburn” down to Illini and … FSU -- Haney 07/15/2021 12:59PM. Not switchable. Would get pulled in playoffs. He’d be useful but would … -- Haney 07/15/2021 8:04PM. FSU:...
Tennessee Statesportswar.com

Still don’t understand why Hooker transferred to Tennessee

The Vols have a competitive QB room. Bailey is the projected starter. They’ve got two other pro-style QBs pushing for Hendon’s #2 spot. Things went bad in Blacksburg for HH which is unfortunate. But Knoxville doesn’t souls like a destination to redeem your athletic career. I’m watching to see how it plays out. Hopefully Hooker can get some good sponsorships.
Sportssportswar.com

Do you think ....

That will equal wins at 141 and 197? I agree, I think both will be improved but almost everyone returns in conference at both weights, won't other guys at these weights improve as well?
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Big Ten Media Day Madness, Chicago is Falling in Love with Justin Fields, and Chris Holtmann is Ready for Paintball

This Week in Twitter is our weekly look at some of the week's best and most entertaining tweets from current and former Ohio State players and other Ohio State accounts. It was already set to be a whirlwind of a news week in the college football world, even before Oklahoma and Texas set off the biggest conference realignment discussion in recent memory.
Maryland Statesportswar.com

Maryland football is so bad

If you google “Maryland football” you get the Terps’ soccer schedule. Maryland does have a good QB. It’ll be interesting to watch West Virginia open their season against the Terps.
Virginia Statesportswar.com

Staff Relationships Lead Bryce Duke To Virginia Tech

Last spring, as the COVID-19 pandemic set in, Tuscarora (Va.) three-star running back Bryce Duke was looking for something to occupy the extra time. Early on, it was difficult to get to a gym to work out. Then, his brother presented an idea. “My brother was like, ‘I need a...
NFLchatsports.com

Tarik Cohen to start training camp on PUP list

When Bears veterans begin training camp activities later this week, Tarik Cohen will not be one of them. As he continues to recover from an ACL tear suffered last September, the 25-year-old tailback will begin camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, reports ESPN’s Field Yates. The news...

Comments / 0

Community Policy