Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Tesla Soars, Options Traders Place Bets Through ARKK

By Melanie Schaffer
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cathie Wood-led ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) began to rebound May 13 after hitting a low of $97.22. The ETF had been trading in a sharp downtrend since reaching an all-time high of $159.70 Feb. 16. Back in February, when ARKK and a few of the firm's other investment arms...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
59K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkk#Trader#Tesla Soars#Ark Innovation Etf#Arkk#Arkf#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla#Roku Inc Lrb Nasdaq#Roku#Teledoc Health Inc#Tdoc#Shopify Inc Lrb Nasdaq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Tesla
Related
StocksMoney Morning

Two Stocks to Buy and One Hot ETF to Sell Immediately

It's no secret - I'm wild about special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) right now, and I've recommended several over the past few weeks, most recently VPCC. Why am I so into them right now? Well, setting aside for a second the whole issue of "pre-IPO rights," (which have the potential to be extremely lucrative) here's why SPACs excite me: When the right management team meets the right innovators, with the right idea and the financial firepower to make it work, it's like pure market magic - your proverbial license to print money. A good SPAC can get regular investors in at the ground floor before the ground floor is even there.
StocksNBC San Diego

IPOs Are on Track for a Record Year as Companies Cash in on Sky-High Stock Prices

Initial public offerings have come roaring back, on track for a record year as companies race to go public in a stock market at all-time highs. Proceeds from U.S. IPOs have reached $89 billion in 2021, a 232% jump from the same period last year, according to data from Renaissance Capital. For the year-to-date period, the market is already at a record level in terms of funds raised, and it is expected to surpass the full-year all-time high of $97 billion raised in 2000 amid the dot-com boom, according to Renaissance.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

56,453 Shares in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Purchased by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,000. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares makes up 3.6% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Robinhood IPO, Crypto

Robinhood's IPO Is Most Important Thing Happening This Week. Robinhood's upcoming IPO is more important than any of the earnings reports coming out this week as the company, which says it is democratizing investing, plans to sell as much as 35% of its shares directly to the customers using its app.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Soaring Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 15.4% higher at $0.23 at press time amid a rise in major coins as the global crypto market cap soared 12.14% to $1.53 trillion in the early hours of Monday. What Happened: Against major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE traded 0.59%...
StocksInvestopedia

Apple (AAPL) Option Traders Enthusiastic Ahead of Earnings

Optimistic investors have bid up the share prices of Apple Inc. (AAPL) ahead of its fiscal second quarter earnings announcement. At first glance, it appears that option traders are anticipating a positive move, as the number of call options outweighs the number of put options in the open interest. The unusual option trading may create a strong downward trend in the price action if Apple delivers a negative earnings surprise.
StocksInvestopedia

Verizon (VZ) Option Traders Calling for More After Earnings

After Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) reported that it had beaten both profit and revenue estimates for its second quarter earnings results, options buyers are taking actions that imply they think the share will drift higher in the future. This may come as a surprise considering that the VZ share price climbed only less than 1% the day the report was announced. VZ posted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 and revenue of $33.8 billion, compared to analysts expectations of $1.30 and $32.68 billion, respectively. A better-than-expected increase in postpaid phone subscribers gave the company the confidence to raise full-year guidance for both EPS and revenue. Prior to earnings, investors had kept the share prices range bound, with a sizable amount of out-of-the-money call options in the open interest.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

6 Stocks To Watch Today As Bitcoin Regains Momentum

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded nearly 12% higher in the early hours of Monday, here are six stocks to look out for today as the apex cryptocurrency regains its upwards momentum. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR): The business intelligence company led by Michael Saylor is a Bitcoin play. Last month, the company said...
Stocksu.today

Elon Musk's Bitcoin Bet Cost Tesla $23 Million

Bitcoin's massive correction in Q2 made Tesla report a $23 million impairment loss on Monday. As previously explained by CNBC's Katy Rooney, the company was expected to book the loss due to accounting rules:. Ads. Tesla holds crypto as an ‘intangible asset,’ and because of accounting rules, when Bitcoin’s value...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Trading Down 5.8%

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.45. 5,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 405,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tesla, Zoom, Hasbro, Philips and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Hasbro — Shares of the toymaker soared 12.2% after beating on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly results. Hasbro reported earnings of $1.05 per share, topping estimates by 58 cents, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $1.32 billion, compared to the $1.16 billion forecast by the Street.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TSE. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Trinseo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, boosted their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.78.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Traders must wait for this before placing long bets on Bitcoin

The Bitcoin market has had its ups and downs over the past couple of months. In a constant effort to combat selling pressure, the king coin’s price has been unable to climb past several key levels to alleviate fears of a prolonged bear market. While sellers have been relentless in the market, a key development has emerged since 19 May sell-off. The $29,600-$30,000 range held strong after yet another wave of selling pressure and triggered another BTC rally. At the time of writing, BTC traded at $34,732, up by 2.8% over the last 24 hours.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla, AMD, Apple, GameStop, Snapchat — What WallStreetBets Is Talking About Heading Into New Week

Heading into a new trading week, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has joined Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) among the stocks seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, while SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) remained the most-discussed stock on the forum in 24 hours leading up to Sunday night.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 19.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy