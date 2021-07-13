Tesla Soars, Options Traders Place Bets Through ARKK

It's no secret - I'm wild about special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) right now, and I've recommended several over the past few weeks, most recently VPCC. Why am I so into them right now? Well, setting aside for a second the whole issue of "pre-IPO rights," (which have the potential to be extremely lucrative) here's why SPACs excite me: When the right management team meets the right innovators, with the right idea and the financial firepower to make it work, it's like pure market magic - your proverbial license to print money. A good SPAC can get regular investors in at the ground floor before the ground floor is even there.