Dallas Goedert ready to join NFL's elite entering fourth year with Philadelphia Eagles
BROOKINGS — Dallas Goedert’s NFL career is off to a promising start. Now he might be on the verge of becoming a star. About to enter his fourth year in the league, Goedert is expected to take over as the Philadelphia Eagles’ starting tight end this season, whether or not the team retains perennial All-Pro Zach Ertz (it’s expected Ertz will be traded or released, which would save the Eagles $8.5 million against the salary cap).www.aberdeennews.com
