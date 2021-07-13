Now that players can get paid for selling their jerseys, we need a poll to

Of what the new economic drivers were and try to position us well. It has been quite obvious for a long time that the ACC's hopes were pinned on adding ND and/or Texas. Leaving yourself at the mercy of others is not good stewardship. I also blame our fans for clinging to the mindset described in your post. I just don't think our alums are mean enough and tough enough to get this done. Far too many were happy taking groovy trips to Duke and being able to drive to most of our away games. Meanwhile, down the street the SEC was building a war machine to steamroll everyone.