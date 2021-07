The Broken Bow American Legion juniors baseball team suffered its first loss of the season Saturday night as they fell to Beatrice 12-5 in the opening round of the Class B American Legion juniors state tournament. Beatrice took control of the game right away as they scored 7 runs in their first at bat. The Beatrice juniors would add 2 more in the 2nd, 1 in the 3rd, 1 in the 4th and 1 in the 5th to account for their 12 as they pounded out 16 hits in the game. Bow tried to battle back but the 7 runs Beatrice scored in the first inning was too much to overcome. Austin Harvey helped lead the way offensively finishing 2 for 3 with a run scored and one run batted in. Caden Holm also had a multi hit game finishing 2 for 3. Eli Coble was 1 for 2 but scored 2 runs and had 2 RBI.