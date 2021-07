When the message popped up on my computer screen the first time, I could hardly believe it was serious: “Order your 2022 calendar now!” it said. That “come-on” turned up in my email early in the month of June. Good grief, the year wasn’t even half over, strawberries were still deliciously in season and the first of the summer’s heat waves was just getting cranked up. And we’re supposed to be planning ahead to flip the calendar to a new year? Really?