Kampf will hit the open market after not receiving a qualifying offer from the Blackhawks on Monday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports. Kampf has been an important forward in Chicago for the last four seasons, totaling 58 points and averaging 13:48 of ice time through 235 appearances. According to Scott Powers of the Athletic, the Blackhawks are working on re-signing the 26-year-old to an extension before he hits unrestricted free agency on Wednesday. He'll draw interest around the league as a bottom-six contributor if the two sides don't work out a deal.