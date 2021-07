The SEC is making a power play right now that has never been seen in the history of college football. There have been mergers, but there have never been rumors of poaching the top schools (and Michigan) from every conference Power 5 conference besides the Pac-12 like there is right now. Clemson, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State, Texas, and Oklahoma all joining the Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Auburn football programs could mean the end of the Power 5 structure as we know it.