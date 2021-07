DEQ to host a public hearing on Duke Energy landfill permit for Mayo Coal Ash Impoundment Closure. RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Waste Management (DWM) will host a virtual public hearing on Tuesday, August 10, on a draft solid waste permit for a new, lined landfill at the Mayo Steam Electric Plant. The draft permit will include Duke Energy’s construction and operation of a new landfill (called the Ash Basin Landfill) for the disposal of excavated coal ash at the Mayo facility. Members of the public are invited to attend the hearing online or by phone and provide their comments on the proposed permit.