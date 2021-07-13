Heinz, Kubicki welcome baby boy

'Entourage' star Kevin Connolly and his 6-week-old daughter both contracted COVID-19 "Entourage" alum Kevin Connolly's newborn daughter has contracted COVID-19. The actor revealed the scary news in a chat with his former co-star Kevin Dillon and "Entourage" creator Doug Ellin, explaining that 6-week-old Kennedy, who he shares with Zulay Henao, had to be hospitalized because of the virus. Recounting the experience on Kevin and Doug's "Victory The Podcast," Kevin said he tested positive for the coronavirus first, and had "manageable," if sometimes "brutal" symptoms, according to ET. He also clarified that he's fully vaccinated, which lessened the severity. "There is zero doubt in my mind this vaccine saved me a great deal," he said. "Without that vaccine, I would want no part in that Delta variant." Kennedy, meanwhile, is starting to feel better. "It's been hard. It's hard when your kid is sick, you know? Because there's really nothing you can do," Kevin said. "But she's doing great. It's just the congestion part, but the fever is down and we're all back on the road to recovery." Zulay has not tested positive, the star noted. Still, he said, "it's been a rough week."