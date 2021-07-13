Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Heinz, Kubicki welcome baby boy

By Submitted to the Tribune
manisteenews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryan Heinz and Adrienne Kubicki of Port Hope welcomed son, Greyson Jonathan Heinz, earlier this year. Greyson was born Jan. 22, 2021 weighing 5 pounds, 1 ounce and 18 inches long. Greyson was baptized on May 1, 2021 at Holy Name of Mary Parish in Harbor Beach. Grandparents are John and Jennifer Kubicki of Harbor Beach, and Bryan and Tina Heinz of Dansville. Great grandparents are Dennis and Lind Hill of Harbor Beach, and Bill and Mary Rodriguez of Mason, and John David Kubicki of Bad Axe.

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#John David#Baby Boy#Port Hope#Mason#Bad Axe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
New Country 99.1

John Carter Cash and Wife Welcome Baby Boy

John Carter Cash and his wife, Ana Cristina Cash, have welcomed their second child. According to a post on social media, the couple welcomed a son named James Kristoffer Cash on Friday (July 16). Ana Cristina turned to Instagram on Saturday (July 17) to share two adorable photos of the...
Celebritiesbabynames.com

Jessa Seewald Welcomes Baby #4

Counting On star Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) has announced the arrival of her fourth child with her husband Ben. Jessa teased the news on her Instagram and directed her followers to learn more about her birth story (and all the details) on her YouTube channel. In her YouTube videos, which...
CelebritiesPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Halsey welcomes first baby, Ender Ridley

The “Closer” singer confirmed via Instagram on Monday that she and screenwriter boyfriend Alev Aydin have welcomed Ender Ridley to the world. “Gratitude,” Halsey wrote, revealing the eagerly anticipated arrival. “For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love.”. Halsey, 26, who confirmed the pregnancy in late January, spoke...
Celebritiestalentrecap.com

‘The Four’s Evvie Mckinney Welcomes Baby Girl

The Four: Battle For Stardom first season winner, Evvie McKinney, announced the arrival of her daughter in an Instagram post on July 5. This is McKinney’s first child with husband Everett Anderson after much anticipation, Instagram posts, and YouTube videos. “On July 5, 2021 I gave the fastest natural birth...
CelebritiesBET

Lil Scrappy And Bambi Welcome Another Baby Girl Into Their Beautiful Family

Love & Hip Hop couple Lil Scrappy and Adziz ‘Bambi’ Benson have welcomed their third child together, a baby girl over the July 24th weekend. The rapper headed to Instagram to share a photo of his wife and their new bundle of joy wearing matching safari print outfits. Scrappy shared that it only took Bambi 30 seconds to deliver their daughter, Cali Richardson, who was reportedly delivered at 1:45 am.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
extratv

Actor Daniel Mickelson Dead at 23

“Mani” actor Daniel Mickelson has died at the age of 23. A cause of death has not been revealed. On Monday, Mickelson’s sister Meredith broke the sad news on her Instagram Story, writing, “My heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong and i don’t even know what to say. Yesterday i lost my brother, best friend & the other half of my heart. There wasn’t a person i loved more on this earth. theres no words that can do him justice that i could write. to know him was to love him. he was the happiest brightest smiley most sunshine human to exist and I’m so happy God chose me to be his sister for his whole amazing life.”
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Love Hewitt shares very rare post about daughter

Jennifer Love Hewitt likes to keep her family life out of the spotlight so when she gave fans a sneak peek inside her motherhood journey they loved it. The pregnant star, 42 - who shares Autumn, seven, and Atticus, six, with her actor husband, Brian Hallisay - took to her Instagram stories with a sweet photo.
Public Healthwonderwall.com

Kevin Connolly's newborn baby hospitalized with COVID, plus more news

'Entourage' star Kevin Connolly and his 6-week-old daughter both contracted COVID-19 "Entourage" alum Kevin Connolly's newborn daughter has contracted COVID-19. The actor revealed the scary news in a chat with his former co-star Kevin Dillon and "Entourage" creator Doug Ellin, explaining that 6-week-old Kennedy, who he shares with Zulay Henao, had to be hospitalized because of the virus. Recounting the experience on Kevin and Doug's "Victory The Podcast," Kevin said he tested positive for the coronavirus first, and had "manageable," if sometimes "brutal" symptoms, according to ET. He also clarified that he's fully vaccinated, which lessened the severity. "There is zero doubt in my mind this vaccine saved me a great deal," he said. "Without that vaccine, I would want no part in that Delta variant." Kennedy, meanwhile, is starting to feel better. "It's been hard. It's hard when your kid is sick, you know? Because there's really nothing you can do," Kevin said. "But she's doing great. It's just the congestion part, but the fever is down and we're all back on the road to recovery." Zulay has not tested positive, the star noted. Still, he said, "it's been a rough week."
RelationshipsRadar Online.com

Christina Haack's Daughter Picks Side After Ex-Husband Tarek El Moussa Calls Her 'Washed-Up Loser' In Verbal Tirade

Christina Haack might have had a "hard week," but her daughter's support after a reported nasty feud with Tarek El Moussa is putting her in better spirits. The 38-year-old blonde bombshell seemingly acknowledged the rumors about her ex-husband's alleged verbal tirade -- in which he called her a "washed-up loser" in front of their Flip or Flop film crew.

Comments / 0

Community Policy