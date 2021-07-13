Cancel
Zach Johnson tests positive, list of British Open WDs grows

By Associated Press
WRDW-TV
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) - Zach Johnson is the latest player out of the British Open. The R&A says the 2015 British Open champion tested positive for the coronavirus. Johnson played at the John Deere Classic in Illinois on Sunday and had to be tested before getting on a charter flight. The R&A...

