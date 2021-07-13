EUR/JPY Daily Outlook
Daily Pivots: (S1) 130.56; (P) 130.77; (R1) 131.10;. Focus stays on 131.02 minor resistance in EUR/JPY. Firm break there 131.02 resistance will argue that corrective fall from 134.11 might have completed with three waves down to 129.60 already, on bullish convergence condition in 4 hour MACD. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 132.68 resistance and above. On the downside, break of 129.60 will resume the the correction. But we’d expect strong support from 38.2% retracement of 121.63 to 134.11 at 129.34 to bring rebound.www.actionforex.com
