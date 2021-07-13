Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 130.56; (P) 130.77; (R1) 131.10;. Focus stays on 131.02 minor resistance in EUR/JPY. Firm break there 131.02 resistance will argue that corrective fall from 134.11 might have completed with three waves down to 129.60 already, on bullish convergence condition in 4 hour MACD. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 132.68 resistance and above. On the downside, break of 129.60 will resume the the correction. But we’d expect strong support from 38.2% retracement of 121.63 to 134.11 at 129.34 to bring rebound.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpy#Eur#Eur Jpy Daily Outlook#Daily Pivots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsactionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7349; (P) 0.7371; (R1) 0.7384;. Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral for some more consolidation above 0.7288 temporary low. Further fall is expected as long as 0.7443 support turned resistance holds. On the downside, break of 0.7288 will resume the whole decline from 0.8006 to 161.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.7530 from 0.7890 at 0.7120 next. On the upside, break of 0.7443 will indicate short term bottoming, and bring stronger rebound to 0.7530 support turned resistance instead.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/JPY Surges As Yen Weakens

EUR/JPY is trying to breakout above the W L3 which became a support. We could see further strength if the neckline breaks. The POC is a bouncing zone. 129.65-75 where buyers are. Look for a trend line break and continuation of the move. Targets are 130.42, 130.58 and potentially 131.05. Only if the price breaks below 129.65 we could see a move down which will be a sign of Yen strength.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/JPY Could Edge Higher

On Friday, the common European currency edged higher by 52 pips or 0.40% against the Japanese Yen. The exchange rate tested the resistance level at 130.17 during Friday’s trading session. Everything being equal, the currency pair could continue to surge during the following trading session. The possible target for bullish...
Marketsactionforex.com

USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9182; (P) 0.9202; (R1) 0.9217;. Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral as range trading continues inside 0.9116/9273. On the downside, break of 0.9116 support will affirm the case that rebound from 0.8925 has completed at 0.9273. Deeper fall would then be seen back to retest 0.8925 low. On the upside, however, break of 0.9273 and sustained trading above 61.8% retracement of 0.9471 to 0.8925 at 0.9262 will target 0.9471 resistance next.
Marketsbabypips.com

Daily U.S. Session Watchlist: USD/JPY

There are no major economic reports scheduled today, which means that traders will play the existing market themes as well as the closely-watched events scheduled in the next few days. Will today’s price action make or break USD/JPY’s downtrend?. Before moving on, ICYMI, I’ve listed the potential economic catalysts that...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1770. Euro's selloff from 1.1830 (Thursday) to 1.1755 on Friday suggests re-test of Wednesday's fresh 3-1/2 month trough at 1.1753 would be seen, break there would extend recent erratic decline towards 2021 bottom at 1.1705 (March) but 'loss of downward momentum' may keep price above there. On the...
Marketsactionforex.com

AUD/USD Weekly Outlook

AUD/USD dropped further to as low as 0.7288 last week but formed a temporary low there and recovered. Initial bias remains neutral this week first and some consolidations could be seen. But outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.7443 support turned resistance holds. Break of 0.7288 will resume the whole decline from 0.8006 to 161.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.7530 from 0.7890 at 0.7120 next. However, break of 0.7443 will bring stronger rebound to 0.7530 support turned resistance instead.
Currenciesinvesting.com

USD/JPY, EUR/JPY And CAD/JPY Forecast

USD/JPY topped exactly at strong resistance at 110.35/45 and bottomed exactly at the first target of 110.10/00. Same levels apply for today. EUR/JPY unfortunately over ran very strong resistance at 129.80/130.00. Stop above 130.20 was 10 pips too tight. However we are now holding below this level. CAD/JPY beat strong...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Outlook: Bears Are Pausing Ahead Of ECB

The EURUSD is moving within a narrow range around 1.1800 handle in early Thursday, awaiting signals from today’s ECB policy meeting. The market expectations are mainly for dovish event that would add pressure to the single currency for attack at key supports at 1.1704/1.1694 (2021 low / Fibo 38.2% of 1.0635/1.2349 rally).
CurrenciesDailyFx

British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook

The British Pound has been hampered by the latest surge in COVID-19 delta variant infections, which have traders on edge that more lockdowns are possible. Both GBP/JPY and GBP/USD have rebounded from critical technical support, suggesting that further losses may be contained. Recent changes in retail trader positioning suggest a...
CurrenciesDailyFx

Swiss Franc Outlook Brightens: NZD/CHF, CHF/JPY Primed for Action?

NZD/CHF weakness may accelerate on possible Death Cross Formation. CHF/JPY may see a near-term breakout from a Falling Wedge pattern. The Swiss Franc has strengthened against the New Zealand Dollar this week, with NZD/CHF tracking near a 0.75% loss through Thursday. Since reaching a multi-year high in February at 0.6766, prices have dropped over 5%. The move lower formed a downward channel as prices pivoted between resistance and support, forming lower highs and lower lows.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: USD/CAD, EUR/JPY, NZD/USD

USD/CAD is trading at 1.2719; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.2620 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2935. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2390. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2305.
CurrenciesDailyFx

USD/JPY Outlook: Delta Variant Offers Respite For Safe Haven Yen

USD/JPY options expiry could buoy recent upside today. IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) points to short-term bullish move. 2021 has not been a phenomenal year for the Yen against the U.S. Dollar, but recent COVID-19 concerns regarding the Delta variant has given USD/JPY bears some hope (see chart below). The correlation between COVID-19 concerns as new cases (global) rise and Yen strength is quite evident from the chart. Should new cases continue to rise, we could see subsequent Yen strength.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY Price Analysis: The bulls are digging in their heels

EUR/JPY bulls are stepping in and the price could be due for an upside continuation. The US stock market is on firmer ground as investors move in at a discount following Monday's blood bath. EUR/JPY is on the up as traders get back behind the US stock market in a...
Currenciesbabypips.com

Chart Art: Consolidation Setups on NZD/USD and EUR/JPY

Today, we’re taking a closer look at EUR/JPY and NZD/USD’s consolidations to see if there are pips to be made from possible breakouts. The euro has been seeing lower highs against the yen since the start of the month!. The bulls have drawn the line at the 129.60 area, though,...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY sinks to 4-month lows near 129.00

EUR/JPY trades well on the defensive near 129.00. Dollar, yen strength drags the cross to multi-month lows. Next support of relevance comes in at 128.30. The buying pressure in the Japanese safe haven coupled with solid demand for the greenback forces EUR/JPY to drop further and record new 4-month lows near 129.00.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/JPY weekly fundamental and technical outlook

As investors and traders await the “Freedom Day” of the UK on July 19, 2021, the consumers are starting to show signs of uncertainty and fear due to the increased cases of the new variant. On Saturday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Finance Minister Sunak tested positive for COVID-19 and faced backlash from the Britons for attempting to avoid the isolation rules, causing them to reverse their decision within a few hours. The 10-day isolation rule and nervosity surrounding the lifting of restrictions on Monday are causing disruption across the British economy. Much of the economy, especially in industries such as public transportation, is encountering staff shortages due to the market fear of the new variant. As cases increase to record highs and hospitalization continue to increase, the question to ask is if the UK will experience another overwhelmed healthcare system as the restrictions are lifted?
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/JPY Analysis: Bounces Off Support

Since this week’s trading sessions, the 50– hour simple moving average continued to pressure the EUR/JPY currency pair lower. The common European currency fell by 52 pips or 0.40% against the Japanese Yen on Thursday. As for the near future, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower. Bearish traders...

Comments / 0

Community Policy