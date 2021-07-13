GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

The bounce back in stocks was fuelled by the rebound in yields as the bond rally is pausing. This caused GBP/JPYand other JPY crosses to finally stabilize. The good news with GBP/JPY (a.k.a. the Guppy) from a technical perspective, is that today's lows at 148.45 also coincided with the lows on March 24th, and were very close to the highs in December 2019 (147.95). This leads us to below the 148.00 level, the 'line in the sand" for bulls. While above this level the bulls are in control, a break of this level could put the 200-day moving average near 146.60 fairly quickly.