GBP/JPY Daily Outlook
Daily Pivots: (S1) 152.64; (P) 152.99; (R1) 153.57;. GBP/JPY’s break of 153.14 resistance now suggests that corrective fall from 156.05 has completed with three waves down to 150.64, on bullish convergence condition in 4 hour MACD. Intraday bias is back on the upside for retesting 155.13/156.05 resistance zone next. On the downside, though, break of 152.38 minor support will dampen the bullish case and turn bias neutral first. In this case, correction from 156.05 might still extend with another falling leg.www.actionforex.com
