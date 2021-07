USD/CAD surged to as high as 1.2805 last week but retreated sharply since then. Initial bias stays neutral this week for some consolidations first. But further rally is expected as long as 1.2485 resistance turned support holds. On the upside, break of 1.2805 will extend the rise from 1.2005 to 1.3022 medium term fibonacci level next. On the downside, however, break of 1.2485 will bring deeper fall back to next cluster support at 1.2301 (61.8% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.2805 at 1.2311).