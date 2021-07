Today’s Daily News is grossly abbreviated because… convention! In fact, it’s just your TGIF video. We’ll be back on Tuesday morning with the usual news roundup. ► It takes a lot to organize and conduct a labor convention — virtual or not. This week’s 2021 WSLC Convention has been the product of months of planning and now that’s it’s all happening, it’s a steady stream of last-minute changes, technological challenges, and other stressors. But we’re proud to report that the dedicated officers and staff of the WSLC are pulling it off, even if they’ve been “working like a dog.”