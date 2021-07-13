Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

UPDATE 3-China's June soybean imports jump 11.6% from May on surging demand

By Hallie Gu
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago

* H1 soybean imports boosted by demand from recovering pig herd

* Demand might weaken in second half as crush margins fall

* Pig prices have halved since beginning of year (Adds chart, grain imports details)

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China’s soybean imports in June rose 11.6% from May, customs data showed on Tuesday, continuing the trend of resurgent demand in the world’s top buyer as it strives to meet meal demand for its burgeoning hog herds.

China took in 10.72 million tonnes of soybeans in June, up from 9.61 million tonnes in May, and the third-highest monthly amount on record, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

While down 3.9% from a record 11.16 million tonnes a year earlier, the imports underline a surge this year in China’s soybean demand for soymeal to feed replenished hog herds after the decimation from African swine fever.

In the first six months of 2021, China’s soybean imports climbed 8.7% from the same period a year earlier to 48.96 million tonnes.

First-half imports rose as “pig inventories recovered and demand for soymeal rose,” said Rosa Wang, analyst with Shanghai JC Intelligence Co Ltd, an agriculture consultancy. June arrivals were higher as some cargoes meant for May unloading slipped into last month, she also said.

“Crushers also stepped up purchases due to worries of bean supplies later,” she said.

Chinese crushers booked large volumes from top supplier Brazil earlier in the year to profit from higher margins.

Rains in Brazil slowed the harvest and exports of the oilseed earlier in the year, but shipments have picked up in recent months and delayed cargoes have started arriving.

Chinese soybean imports may fall in the second half of the year as crush margins have turned negative, said two analysts who follow the market that asked to remain unidentified.

Crushers in Shandong province, a major soybean import and processing hub in northern China, now lose 198 yuan ($30.63) on each tonne of oilseed crushed. JCI-SBMG-SHDNI

China's hog prices JCI-HOG-JIUJN have more than halved since the beginning of the year as farmers rushed pigs to slaughterhouses following another round of African swine fever outbreaks. Increased supply also pressured prices.

July soybean shipments are expected to drop on declining Brazilian shipments since the bulk of the country’s harvest has been collected, the analysts said.

Soybeans out of the United States typically dominate the market in the fourth quarter of the year as they are harvested in September and October.

Chinese crushers import soybeans to crush into soymeal to feed livestock and for cooking oil.

China also brought in 15.3 million tonnes of corn in the first half of the year, up 318.5% from a year ago. Wheat imports in the first half rose 60.1% to 5.37 million tonnes, according to the customs data.

($1 = 6.4639 yuan)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
182K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#Yuan#3 China#African#Chinese#Jci Sbmg Shdni#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Oil Prices
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Related
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Oil falls US$1 as coronavirus, slower China imports hit demand

LONDON (July 26): Oil prices fell US$1 on Monday as concerns about fuel demand caused by the spread of Covid-19 variants as well as changes to import rules in China offset expectations of tight supplies through the rest of the year. Brent crude futures for September fell 97 cents, or...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Asia residual fuels: Key market indicators for July 26-30

Asian residual fuel market is likely to garner support at prevailing levels in the near term on lower western arbitrage inflows into Singapore, traders said. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Tightening supplies of the upstream Singapore marine fuel 0.5%S cargo coupled with healthy demand for...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Russian wheat export prices rise on global concerns about dry weather

MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose last week amid global concerns about unfavourable weather in key exporting countries, including Russia, analysts said on Monday. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in August was $248 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $7 from the previous week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Another consultancy, Sovecon, recorded a $6 rise to $245 per tonne of wheat. Barley was up $2 at $214, it said. Domestic prices for wheat rose sharply as well due to lower export tax, which Moscow sets each week, and some traders searching for grain urgently amid approaching vessels, Sovecon said. A few large traders upped domestic prices in Russia's south quickly last week, and "as usual, after such rapid increase many farmers halted any sales and many defaulted on their contracts," Sovecon said. "This definitely does not look like an easy start of the season for Russian traders," it added. The current 2021/22 marketing season started on July 1. The weather remains mostly dry, which is slightly negative for spring wheat, corn (maize) and sunflower crops in Russia, Sovecon said, adding that it expected average wheat yield to decline further year-on-year soon. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd 12,675 roubles/t +275 rbls class wheat, ($171.35) European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 37,825 rbls/t -175 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic 91,650 rbls/t unchanged sunflower oil (Sovecon) - export $1,220/t +$15 sunflower oil (Sovecon) - export $1,225/t +$15 sunflower oil (IKAR) - soybeans 47,800 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - white sugar, $551/t +$2.6 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 73.9700 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

China's Guangdong starts building $1 bln Huizhou gas terminal

SINGAPORE, July 26 (Reuters) - China has begun building a $1 billion natural gas import and storage base in the southern coastal province of Guangdong, a project in which U.S. energy major ExxonMobil (XOM.N) is advancing discussion with partners for a joint investment. ExxonMobil entered in September 2018 a preliminary...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's net gold imports via Hong Kong rebound in June

(Reuters) - China’s net gold imports via Hong Kong jumped nearly 42% in June after a slump in May, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Monday. Net gold imports via Hong Kong to China, the world’s top consumer of the metal, stood at 30.887 tonnes in June compared with 21.781 tonnes in May, the data showed.
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Prices Dip On Demand Concerns

Oil prices were moving lower on Monday amid concerns about fuel demand from the spread of COVID-19 variants as well as floods in China. The downside appeared capped on signs of tightening supplies. Brent crude futures for September delivery fell 30 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $73.14 a barrel, while...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise after traders see market as oversold

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Monday, as traders worried the market was oversold after earlier reaching a two-week low and as a palm oil rally spilled over into the market, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade's most-active November soybean futures ended 6 cents higher at $13.57-3/4 per bushel, while the nearby August soybean futures rose 11-3/4 cents to $14.12-3/4. * Earlier in the session, the November contract fell to a two-week low. * CBOT December soymeal futures settled down $1.10 at $355.10 a ton, while the nearby August soymeal futures was unchanged at $353.6. * CBOT December soyoil rose 0.84 cents to 64.07 cents per lb, while the nearby August soyoil contract firmed 0.77 cent to 66.43 cents per lb. * A rally in palm oil helped lift the soyoil and soybean markets. Malaysian palm oil futures reversed earlier losses to jump more than 2% higher on Monday, as palm production fell more than 10% in July, traders say. * Lower river levels in Argentina also helped push soybean prices higher, as traders worried about delays on shipments of commodities, said Terry Reilly, senior analyst with Futures International in Chicago. * However, China's soybean imports are set to slow sharply in late 2021 from a record first-half tally, confounding expectations for sustained growth from the top global buyer and denting market sentiment just as U.S. farmers look to sell their new crop. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Pravin Char)
Energy Industryspglobal.com

North Sea crudes robust on sturdy demand despite fall in crude futures

Steep backwardation on Brent forward curve amid tight fundamentals. North Sea performing better than West African, US crude markets. Stable outlook for physical crude markets as inventories stay low. The North Sea crude oil market, home to Platts Dated Brent, the world's biggest physical crude benchmark, remains supported despite a...
Industryspglobal.com

Turkey's H1 steel output on track for historical high in 2021

Turkey, Europe's second-largest steel producer, increased its crude steel output by 17.9% on year in June 2021 to 3.4 million mt. This output figure was also higher than 3.2 million mt produced in May. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. According to the latest...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT wheat futures fall on demand concerns for U.S. supply

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures fell on Monday, as the market worried about demand for U.S. supplies abroad, traders said. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat ended down 7 cents at $6.77 per bushel. * K.C. September hard red winter wheat was 7 cents lower at $6.39 per bushel. MGEX September spring wheat ended 4-3/4 cents lower at $8.78-3/4. * Weekly export inspections for wheat totaled 477,964 tons, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday. * The average soft wheat yield in this year's European Union harvest is expected to reach 6.05 tonnes per hectare (t/ha), up from a projected yield of 6.01 t/ha in June, the EU's crop monitoring service said on Monday. * Russia's southern region of Krasnodar, one of the largest wheat producing and exporting areas of the country, has harvested a record grain crop of 12.4 million tonnes, including 10.5 million tonnes of winter wheat, its governor said on social media. * Morocco harvested 10.32 million tonnes of cereals this season, up 221% from last year, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. That included 5.6 mln tonnes of soft wheat, 2.48 mln tonnes of durum wheat and 2.78 million tonnes of barley. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Sandra Maler)
EconomyForexTV.com

Singapore Industrial Production Rises In June

Singapore’s industrial production increased in June, data from the Economic Development Board showed on Monday. Industrial output grew 27.5 percent year-on-year in June, following a 27.0 percent rise in May. Production was forecast to increase 26.8 percent. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, industrial production gained 24.8 percent yearly in June, after a...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn rise after days of losses

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans and corn rose on Monday after traders fretted that both markets were oversold, while continued dryness in the northern Plains helped boost futures further. Wheat prices, however, fell. Hot, dry weather in the U.S. Midwest has raised concerns about the outlook for...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Spain Producer Price Inflation Highest Since 1983

(RTTNews) - Spain producer price increased at the fastest pace in more than 37 years in June, data published by the statistical office INE showed on Monday. Producer prices advanced 15.4 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 15.2 percent increase seen in May. The latest annual inflation was the highest since October 1983.
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Oil resumes decline with demand outlook clouded by Delta spread

Oil headed for the first decline in five days as investors assessed the outlook for demand amid a resurgence in COVID-19 and as broader markets were on a softer footing. Futures in New York dropped to trade near $71 a barrel after a volatile week of trading that saw prices swing wildly in a $7 range. There are signs that demand for fuels such as gasoline has increased as vaccination programs are rolled out, although the fast-spreading delta variant has raised concerns about the short-term outlook. Tight restrictions have been renewed including curfews in some places.

Comments / 0

Community Policy