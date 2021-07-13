Sparks announce 2022 North American tour
Sparks have announced a North American tour for next year, taking place predominantly across March. The tour follows the release of the band’s 24th studio album, ‘A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip’, in May last year. Following on from their previously announced shows at Los Angeles’ Walt Disney Concert Hall, the duo will make stops in San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Chicago and New York, among other cities. Tickets go on sale this Friday (July 16).www.nme.com
