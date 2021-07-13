Apple Shares New Behind the Mac Ad: Made in Canada [Video]

Apple's computer shipments were up 9.4% year over year in the second quarter of 2021 but its market share declined 0.2%, according to a new report form IDC. The surge in PC demand continued through the second quarter of 2021 (2Q21) despite global component shortages and logistics issues. Worldwide shipments of Traditional PCs, inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations, reached 83.6 million units in 2Q21, up 13.2% from the second quarter of 2020, according to preliminary results from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. Elevated demand for PCs combined with shortages that greatly impacted the supply of notebooks led to desktop growth outpacing that of notebooks during the quarter.