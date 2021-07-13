Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Vexing fire ants continue marching north

Guard Online
 14 days ago

The federal Imported Fire Ant Quarantine has been extended to four additional counties: Logan, Prairie, Sebastian and White. “With these additions, there are 43 Arkansas counties included in the current federal quarantine area,” said Kelly Loftin, extension entomologist with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Loftin has spent years studying methods for managing these pests and teaching Arkansans how to protect their families, farms and themselves from this invasive species.

www.guardonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ants#Fire Ant#Prairie#Arkansans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
USDA
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

This State Is Under Quarantine Due to Fire Ants. Could Yours Be Next?

Summer is prime time for encounters with all manner of unpleasant pests, from mosquitoes to snakes to cicadas. However, this year, certain parts of the U.S. are home to an influx of an unexpected intruder: fire ants. In fact, the infestation has gotten so bad that one state has had to quarantine—and experts warn that others could follow. Read on to discover if your state is affected, and what to do to mitigate your risk of an infestation.
Sebastian County, ARSouthwest Times Record

Fire ant quarantine intends to stop the spread from Sebastian and Logan Counties

Alone they are tiny, insignificant, unimportant. But together they can cause hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage a year. They are fire ants. Scientists discovered that fire ants had infested Sebastian and Logan Counties as well as Prairie and White Counties about two years ago, said Paul Shell, a plant inspection and quarantine program manager with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.
Arkansas StateLog Cabin Democrat

Fire ant quarantine in Arkansas expands to four more counties

LITTLE ROCK — The federal Imported Fire Ant Quarantine has been extended to four additional counties: Logan, Prairie, Sebastian and White. “With these additions, there are 43 Arkansas counties included in the current federal quarantine area,” said Kelly Loftin, extension entomologist with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Loftin has spent years studying methods for managing these pests and teaching Arkansans how to protect their families, farms and themselves from this invasive species.
Animalswunc.org

Off With Their Heads: Ant-Decapitating Flies, And Other Ways To Deter Fire Ants

The Bee Gees wrote and performed it, but it’s red imported fire ants that have truly mastered the art of “Stayin’ Alive.” Since their arrival in the 1930s, fire ants have spread across the United States, even surviving a failed multi-million dollar poisoning effort by the federal government in the 1970s. They currently stretch from Virginia to Texas with some colonies as far west as California.
Animalsaces.edu

Fear the Swarm: Fire Ants in the Air

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – An itching, burning, red fire ant sting is enough to agitate any big toe. Now imagine a swarm of fire ants heading your way in the air. Run for the hills. Unfortunately, according to Alabama Extension Entomologist Xing Ping Hu, this horrific phenomenon is a reality....
Arkansas StateGuard Online

Twenty Arkansans draw elk hunting permits

LITTLE ROCK — Twenty Arkansans will have the hunt of a lifetime this fall as they chase elk on public land in The Natural State. Their names were chosen via random computerized draw last week. The drawings normally take place during the Buffalo River Elk Festival, but this year’s festival...
Eugene, ORbendsource.com

Invasion of the Ants

Well, our move to Eugene has opened up a new challenge for us: an invasion of tiny ants. And, oh boy, have they moved in!. There are nearly 1,000 species of ants in North America. They range in size from tiny specks to as big as a AAA battery. And they're ubiquitous—they're everywhere!
HobbiesGuard Online

Prepare for the cold at tailwater trout locations this summer

HEBER SPRINGS — Although not normally thought of as float streams, Arkansas’s trout-fishing areas are quickly gaining solid reputations with the growing numbers of kayak anglers in the Natural State. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission would like to remind all boaters that preparing for a safe day on cold, flowing water in summer requires extra precautions beyond what most flat-water paddlers typically experience.
Washington StateColumbian

Citizen scientists enlist in fight against Washington’s ‘murder hornets’

When 5-year-old Adira Meiches learned last summer how much damage Asian giant hornets could cause in Washington state, she felt sad. The world’s largest hornet, Asian giant hornets earned their nickname — “murder hornets” — mostly because of their penchant for chewing the heads off of live honeybees, a favorite snack. Asian honeybees that evolved alongside these insects have developed some interesting defenses against them, but the European honeybees that live in North America are sitting ducks. And it’s likely they aren’t the only species that hornets want on the menu.
Steamboat Springs, COam1070theanswer.com

As drought cuts hay crop, cattle ranchers face culling herds

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — With his cattle ranch threatened by a deepening drought, Jim Stanko isn’t cheered by the coming storm signaled by the sound of thunder. “Thunder means lightning, and lightning can cause fires,” said Stanko, who fears he’ll have to sell off half his herd of about 90 cows in Routt County outside of Steamboat Springs, Colorado if he can’t harvest enough hay to feed them.
Niagara, NDINFORUM

One of North Dakota's wealthiest farmers was also a serial killer

NIAGARA, N.D. — Imagine the excitement Leo and Lottie Verkuehlen must have felt that hot June day in 1915. The young couple, parents to baby Victor, were just starting their life together. Leo, 25, set out that day to do a little work on the property he had just purchased between Niagara and Shawnee, N.D.
Health Servicescentraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in August

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in August. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In August, approximately 417,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $66 million in...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, Experts Warn

The Delta variant has brought on a new surge of COVID cases in the U.S. Overall cases in the country have increased by nearly 50 percent in the last week, with more than 80 percent of these new cases being caused by infections with the variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But some states are experiencing higher infection rates than others, which means you should travel with caution.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

New Reports Indicate Beef Cattle Liquidation is Underway

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released two cattle related reports on Friday. One being the monthly Cattle on Feed Report, which shows the number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the U.S. for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.3 million head on July 1, 2021. That is 1 percent below July 1, 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy