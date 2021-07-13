Vexing fire ants continue marching north
The federal Imported Fire Ant Quarantine has been extended to four additional counties: Logan, Prairie, Sebastian and White. "With these additions, there are 43 Arkansas counties included in the current federal quarantine area," said Kelly Loftin, extension entomologist with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Loftin has spent years studying methods for managing these pests and teaching Arkansans how to protect their families, farms and themselves from this invasive species.
