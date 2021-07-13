Vexing fire ants continue marching north

Summer is prime time for encounters with all manner of unpleasant pests, from mosquitoes to snakes to cicadas. However, this year, certain parts of the U.S. are home to an influx of an unexpected intruder: fire ants. In fact, the infestation has gotten so bad that one state has had to quarantine—and experts warn that others could follow. Read on to discover if your state is affected, and what to do to mitigate your risk of an infestation.