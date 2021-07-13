Cancel
Montgomery County, MD

Circuit Court ordered to reconsider public records lawsuit involving county police

By Steve Bohnel
bethesdamagazine.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA state appellate court has ordered a Circuit Court to take another look at a lawsuit in which a woman sought information about three Montgomery County police officers. Through the Maryland Public Information Act, Jaami Ali, of Newark, N.J., asked the department in May 2018 about three officers and for details related to a “Targeted Individuals Awareness Campaign,” from February 2017 to September 2017, according to the court’s decision.

bethesdamagazine.com

