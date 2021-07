The annual MLB All Star Game is back for 2021 and ahead of the game itself is the exciting Home Run Derby. This year’s group includes many of the game’s biggest stars looking to put their name in the history books. Among them are cancer survivor Trey Mancini of the Baltimore Orioles and pitching/hitting sensation Shohei Ohtani. Along with Monday’s event, a special MLB The Show 21 Home Run Derby Choice Pack is coming to Diamond Dynasty. Here are the latest details on the Derby, the packs, and the current Moonshot event in The Show.