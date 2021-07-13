Cancel
UPDATE 2-China June meat imports fall 17% on weak domestic prices

 14 days ago

SHANGHAI, July 13 (Reuters) - China imported 743,000 tonnes of meat in June, down 17% from the same month a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, as weak domestic pork prices hit demand for imports. June meat imports were also down 5.8% from 789,000 tonnes in May. Meat imports...

