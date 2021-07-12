Meet `:has`, A Native CSS Parent Selector
The reasons that are often cited that make container queries difficult or impossible is things like infinite loops—e.g. changing the width of an element, invalidating a container query, which changes the width again, which makes the container query take effect, etc. But that was solved with containment. A “parent selector”, or :has as it is now been officially dubbed (I like it, that’s how jQuery rolled, although Adrian pointed out a tweet noting that it’s more versatile), has traditionally had similar problems. Things like requiring “multiple pass” rendering which is too slow to be acceptable.css-tricks.com
