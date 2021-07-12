Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

Meet `:has`, A Native CSS Parent Selector

By Chris Coyier
CSS-Tricks
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reasons that are often cited that make container queries difficult or impossible is things like infinite loops—e.g. changing the width of an element, invalidating a container query, which changes the width again, which makes the container query take effect, etc. But that was solved with containment. A “parent selector”, or :has as it is now been officially dubbed (I like it, that’s how jQuery rolled, although Adrian pointed out a tweet noting that it’s more versatile), has traditionally had similar problems. Things like requiring “multiple pass” rendering which is too slow to be acceptable.

css-tricks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Css#Selector#Jquery#Css#Dom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Coding & Programming
Related
Electronicshackaday.com

Black And White TV Was Hiding A Special Input Board

[John Floren] found a nice old black & white TV in a thrift store, and as so many of us would, he decided to take it home. He was surprised upon getting it there that it had, in addition to the VHF and UHF antenna inputs, a mysterious extra connector on the back. Naturally, he set about investigating.
Coding & Programmingmakeuseof.com

Style Website Elements With a CSS Background Gradient

If you've been on the internet for more than a few minutes, chances are that you've come across a CSS gradient. The CSS background property can be used to create a range of different styles, and one of the most intriguing types is what it can do with the gradient value.
Coding & Programmingfreecodecamp.org

RGB Color – HTML and CSS Guide

Choosing the right color for your web design project is a serious endeavour. A color scheme can often make or break a site's overall appearance. Different colors create a different feel for your designs. The right choice of colors can make your designs and creations look clean, aesthetically pleasing, and modern. But the wrong colors can make a project look garish, hard on the eyes, and can be difficult for users to interact with.
Coding & Programmingfreecodecamp.org

CSS Background Image – With HTML Example Code

What a user sees on a website will impact how good their user experience is. It will also affect how easily they can use the whole site in general. Adding images to the background of certain parts of a website is often more visually appealing and interesting than just changing the background-color.
Coding & Programmingchiesaditotti.com

How to Modify the CSS of the comments

A quick shoutout to Matteo(ASR) and Nemo77 for giving this idea and sharing code. This post shows how to modify the width of the comments to make it about 15-20% wider. You can experiment it further to however you like. You can download, Tampermonkey on Google Chrome extension. Go to the extension and create a new script.
Coding & Programmingfreecodecamp.org

Learn CSS Flexbox in This Crash Course

Understanding CSS Flexbox is super helpful if you want to make your websites responsive. Flexbox is a powerful responsive web design tool that's built right into CSS itself. And we just published a CSS Flexbox crash course on the freeCodeCamp.org YouTube channel. James Maxwell created this course. Not only did...
Coding & ProgrammingCSS-Tricks

Organize your CSS declarations alphabetically

Eric, again not mincin’ no words with blog post titles. This is me:. The most common CSS declaration organization technique I come across is none whatsoever. Almost none, anyway. I tend to group them by whatever dumps out of my brain as I’m writing them, which usually ends up with somewhat logical groups, like box model stuff grouped together and color stuff grouped together. It just… hasn’t mattered to me. But that is strongly influenced by typically working on small teams or alone. Eric recommends the alphabetical approach because:
CSS-Tricks

#207: Performance Testing CSS-Tricks with WebPageTest

(Only MVP Supporters can download original high-quality recordings for offline viewing.) I get a hands-on performance review with Tim Kadlec of WebPageTest! This is a real honor as Tim is a real performance guru who knows WebPageTest in and out. I’m all about getting a little free consulting helping y’all learn the tool as well. Tim is hosting a Twitch Channel for WebPageTest, so that’s where this video originated. Make sure to subscribe over there.
Softwaregitconnected.com

How to Set Up a Web Server Using Node.js and Express

As a frontend developer, the backend scares me. At work, I often take a look at the server-side code, but I feel completely lost. However, it is important to continue learning and stay curious as a developer. Therefore, my goal for the second half of 2021 is to start learning backend development. This is the first step for me to become a full-stack developer in the future.
ComputersWPBeginner

How to Add Front-End Login Page and Widgets in WordPress

Do you want to add a front-end login page and widgets in WordPress?. The default WordPress login page doesn’t provide the best user experience and can confuse your users. Adding a front-end login page lets your users log in directly from the front-end of your website. In this article, we...
Coding & ProgrammingCSS-Tricks

CSS Logical Properties and Values

Now that cross-browser support is at a tipping point, it’s a good time to take a look at logical properties and values. If you’re creating a website in multiple languages, logical properties and values are incredibly useful. Even if you’re not, there are still some convenient new shorthands it’s worth knowing about.
laptopmag.com

Microsoft PDF reader on Edge to get handy improvements

The in Microsoft Edge is a useful tool, giving you the ability to open signed files and comment on them. Microsoft is now set to add a few more handy features that are sure to improve the reader. According to the Microsoft 365 roadmap, there are two major changes in...
CSS-Tricks

Learnings From a WebPageTest Session on CSS-Tricks

❥ Sponsored (Written by Chris Coyier) I got together with Tim Kadlec from over at WebPageTest the other day to use do a bit of performance testing on CSS-Tricks. Essentially use the tool, poke around, and identify performance pain points to work on. You can watch the video right here on the site, or over on their Twitch channel, which is worth a subscribe for more performance investigations like these.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to lock and protect Header and Footer in Microsoft Word

The Header feature is used to repeat content on top of every page, while the Footer feature is used to repeat content at the bottom of the page. Persons usually edit the header or footer in Microsoft Word with dates, numbers, or text and create beautiful letterheads with pictures in the header, but did you know that you can lock and protect your header and footer in Word, especially if you do not want anyone to make edits to header or footer in your word document.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to use the WORKDAY function in Microsoft Excel

In Microsoft Excel, a WORKDAY function is a date and time function, and its purpose is to return the serial number of the date before and after a specified number of workdays. Working days exclude weekends or any date identified as a holiday. Persons can use the WORKDAY function to calculate invoice due dates, expected delivery times, or the number of days of work performed.
Photo & Video Tuts+

18+ Best Free Action Plan Microsoft Word Templates to Download 2021

Are you looking for a good action plan template for Word? If you are, then you’re in the right place. Follow along in this article for ways to get organized with action plans. Action plans help you get more organized and track your progress towards goals. Here's just some of...
WPBeginner

How to Add Expires Headers in WordPress (2 Methods)

Do you want to learn how to add expires headers in WordPress?. Expires headers are rules that let web browsers know whether to load a web page resource like images from the visitor’s browser cache or from your server. These can help improve the performance of your site. In this...
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Collaborate with Comments in Google Sheets

When you collaborate online using a tool like Google Sheets, there is one essential feature, comments. Leaving notes for each other can help you work on ideas, discrepancies, and more, with everything you need right within the spreadsheet. Google Sheets offers a flexible comment feature that gives you the tools...
9to5Google

Google launches Jetpack Compose 1.0, making Android UI design easier w/ Kotlin

Google and Jetbrains have released the first stable build of Jetpack Compose 1.0, the new Kotlin-based UI framework for Android. First announced over two years ago at I/O 2019, Jetpack Compose is a new framework for creating user interfaces for Android apps, co-developed by Google and JetBrains, the company behind Kotlin. As such, Jetpack Compose works exclusively with Kotlin, and not Android’s original app programming language Java.
TechRepublic

The best chat software for Linux, macOS and Windows isn't Slack

Everyone chats. Everyone chats with different apps and services. But which is the best? You might be surprised at the conclusion Jack Wallen draws. Finding the best chat software is a complicated mess. Why? Because everyone and every company uses a different service for team collaboration, messaging and even chatting with clients/customers. Some use Slack, others use Hangouts or Microsoft Teams. You might prefer Android Messages or iMessage. What about Twitter or Facebook messages?

Comments / 0

Community Policy