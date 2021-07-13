Mongolia approves Gurvantes CBM project PSA

Amid concerns about coal and hydropower and rising power demand, there is clear potential for LNG-to-power solutions in Cambodia, a report concludes. The Vietnamese LNG-to-power industry has been grabbing the headlines lately with a flurry of new projects being announced. However, according to a report published late May by global law firm White & Case titled Prospects for LNG-to-power in Cambodia, developments across the Mekong River delta in Cambodia may soon seize the spotlight. The report argues that the surging demand for power and a relatively creditworthy national utility company justify cautious optimism for the future of the country's LNG-to-power sector. Experiencing rapid economic growth and urbanisation, Cambodia's demand for electricity is surging. The country has the lowest electrification rates among the ASEAN countries after Myanmar, and the Cambodian government has recognised the importance of developing the domestic power sector to ...