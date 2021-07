How can it be that time again? In 10 days or so a new school year begins and we are all standing around asking each other, “Where did the summer go?”. Now with earlier and earlier starting dates, and disruptive school days of virtual and non-virtual, summer seems to be a fleeting memory. As a former school teacher, I still believe summer is necessary. It is a time to recharge the batteries and give time for kids to be kids. Not necessarily a break from learning but a break from learning in a very structured demanding system.