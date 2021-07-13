Cancel
Ocean County, NJ

Second Grant Program Offered For Non-Profits

By Bob Vosseller
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 14 days ago
File Photo

TOMS RIVER – Members of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners opened a second grant application for non-profits to cover the costs of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board of Commissioners has been receiving grant applications from nonprofits to cover the cost of expenditures and increased community needs that would not have otherwise been incurred if not for the public health emergency.

Eligible expenses include costs to comply with public health orders, stay at home orders, and social distancing requirements. In addition, technology purchased specifically to comply with public health requirements, including laptops and software licenses for new telework, will also be covered.

Applicants do not need to reapply if their original application included costs for coming into compliance with public health orders and social distancing requirements. Applications that were previously submitted will be reviewed based on the eligibility criteria inclusive of this compliance allowance.

The County has received 42 applications for the nonprofit grant program during the first round of applications. Any 501(c)3 nonprofit entity that can provide the necessary information including financials and has eligible costs can apply to cover costs related to complying with public health orders.

The Commissioners allocated $25 million in CARES funding to the Ocean County COVID-19 Response Non-Profit Program.

“When the coronavirus pandemic began to spread across Ocean County, the lives of so many of our residents were affected. So many of our citizens lost jobs as businesses were forced to close, others felt the health impacts from getting the virus, our homes were turned into classrooms as schools closed, child care was not as readily available, food insecurity and housing instability increased dramatically,” Freeholder Directory Gary Quinn said.

Quinn added that in order to meet the growing needs of Ocean County residents, many non-profit organizations increased their assistance and outreach in the communities, helping with food distribution, providing personal protection equipment, administering COVID-19 tests, assisting with vaccination distribution and community outreach.

“Non-profit agencies have extended a lifeline to many of our residents, especially our most frail and vulnerable senior and disabled residents during the coronavirus pandemic. These non-profits also needed to comply with all of the public health orders including stay at home orders and social distancing requirements resulting in unanticipated and additional costs,” Quinn said.

Successful grant recipients will be based on meeting all eligibility criteria as outlined on the program webpage. Nonprofit agencies have until July 15 to submit a grant application for the compliance funds. Grant applications can be found on the Ocean County website at co.ocean.nj.us. Applicants can also call 1-833-753-9671 for assistance.

