Local Golf Outing Will Benefit Homeless Veterans

File Photo

TOMS RIVER – Just Believe Inc., a non-profit that helps the homeless in Ocean County, will be hosting their First Annual Golf Outing Benefiting Homeless Veterans on August 9 at the Trump National Golf Club in Colts Neck.

Registration and lunch will be from 11 to 12:30 p.m. Shotgun start at 1 p.m. The cocktail reception and silent auction will begin at 6 p.m. If you’re not a golfer, separate tickets can be purchased for the reception and auction.

Every winter, Just Believe Inc. works with County officials to coordinate their Code Blue program. When the temperature drops below a certain point, the Code Blue program will move homeless individuals into a transitional facility.

“This past winter we assisted 171 different homeless individuals, which allowed us to move 25 of them into permanent housing and an additional 49 individuals with mental health & addiction needs into a detox/rehab mental facility and eventually into a permanent housing situation,” Executive Director Paul Hulse said.

The Golf Outing will be raising funds towards a permanent facility where the organization can help homeless veterans and all homeless year round move from being homeless into a permanent home. The new transitional facility will get homeless individuals off the streets and allow them to stay 30 to 60 days depending if a mental health or addiction needs to be treated. Then they will be transitioned into a permanent home.

Rates are: $500 per golfer; $2,000 for a foursome. The cocktail dinner reception is $150 per guest and $300 per couple.

Anyone wishing to participate in the outing, or would like to purchase a sponsorship should contact Theresa Mondella at 732-904-0257. To learn more about Just Believe’s mission go to justbelieveinc.org.