Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Grounded Update 0.10.1 Fixes Problems with Pets

By Robert N. Adams
techraptor.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleObsidian Entertainment has launched Grounded Update 0.10.1 for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S in order to fix a number of issues with the new "pets" feature that was recently added to the game. Grounded is an open-world survival crafting game created by Obsidian Entertainment. You need to stand...

techraptor.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pets#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Obsidian Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Doom Eternal update fixes bugs in campaign and Battlemode

A small update has been released for Doom Eternal that fixes some platform-specific issues in the campaign and also addresses a couple of bugs in Battlemode. According to the patch notes, the controls menu now shows the correct controller image on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation players can now rejoin private matches, and a crash relating to the Challenges tab on PC has been fixed. As for Battlemode, issues with the Slayer’s weapon skins displaying the wrong customization options and Demon players becoming invisible with ray tracing enabled have been addressed. Read the full notes below:
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Drift Hack Seems to Totally Fix the Problem

Joy-Con Drift has been one of the biggest problems in the Nintendo Switch era, and it doesn't seem to be going anywhere, even with a new model of the console on the way. Fortunately, it seems that a YouTuber might have discovered a fix for the problem, just by using cardboard! VK's Channel shared a video in which a one millimeter piece of cardboard is applied inside a Joy-Con experiencing drift issues. From what can be seen in the video, the simple fix completely negates drift from occurring! The fix can be found around the six-minute mark in the video at the top of this page.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Predator Hunting Grounds Update 2.23 Patch Notes for July 19

Illfonic has released the Predator Hunting Grounds update 2.23 July 19 patch, nd this includes four new obtainable Predator trophies, and more! Check out the offiical patch notes below. Predator Hunting Grounds Update 2.23 Patch Notes for July 19:. Free Update. Four new obtainable Predator trophies. Broken Ancient Sword. Indonesian...
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Thief of Thieves Fixes Telltale’s Biggest Problems

Many heralded Telltale Games’ The Walking Dead series as a rebirth of the adventure game genre. Toward that end, I think Telltale did a lot of things right, but not quite everything. While it did well to remove ludicrous puzzle designs, drawn-out playthroughs, and having to tediously tap every inch of the screen, what remains is more a well-animated, high-budget visual novel. That’s fine if you want a visual novel, but if you want meaty gameplay with your dramatic decision-making, you might prefer Rival Games and Skybound Games’ Thief of Thieves.
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Dead Space 3 Download for Android & IOS

Visceral Games developed the famous third-person shooter Dead Space 3. The space travel of Isaac Clark continues in the final part of the trilogy. He arrives on an ice planet and must solve the mystery about the origins of the necromorphs. You will also need to search for Ellie Langford through the snowstorms and storms, as her ways were scattered.
MLBegmnow.com

MLB The Show 21 update fixes bugs

A new update is now available for MLB The Show 21 that includes fixes for Online Head to Head and Franchise. According to the patch notes, issues with the game freezing after a double switch was made in the bullpen, the incorrect player being displayed in the pause menu, and the home plate umpire ignoring a strike call when a runner is stealing home have been addressed. Check out the full patch notes below:
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Xbox Games with Gold for August 2021 revealed

Microsoft has now revealed August's Games with Gold titles. Those with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold subscription can download Darksiders III, Yooka-Laylee, Lost Planet 3, and Garou: Mark of the Wolves next month. Darksiders III (August 1st to August 31st) Darksiders III is probably the highlight...
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Frostpunk: Complete Edition PlayStation 4 Review

All is fun and games in steampunk euchronias until we realize climate change is also part of the equation when we power entire megacities with coal. Therefore, Frostpunk, the answer to the question “what if global warming but in a steampunk reality?”. This game comes from 11 bits studios, the minds behind the critically acclaimed This War of Mine. Now, the stakes are higher and, instead of controlling a ragtag group of war survivors, you must ensure the survival of an entire society on the brink of extinction due to the coldest temperatures ever recorded by humans in a city-building simulation that stands out from the rest for all the good reasons. Frostpunk made its initial debut on PC, but now consolers can get the same experience with the three DLC expansions at the Complete Edition of the game. Is it worth it? Let’s find out.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Hitman 3 Update 1.07 Patch Notes (3.50)

Update 1.07 has arrived for Hitman 3, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The July patch for Hitman 3 is almost here and it brings in new content. To be exact, the Season of Lust is here which is the fourth act of the Seven Deadly Sins.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Small Apex Legends update fixes a couple of bugs

Respawn Entertainment has released a small update for Apex Legends that focuses on bug fixes ahead of the start of Season 10 next month. This latest update addresses issues that caused players to become un-readied when in ranked queues, the legend select screen to be skipped, and players to be able to shoot while downed. Additionally, private match crashes have been fixed and Revenant’s Silence description has been adjusted. Read the full patch notes below:
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Pokemon Unite update adds Gardevoir and fixes Charizard

New Pokemon Unite patch notes have gone live following a brand new update, which has also seen Gardevoir being added to the Nintendo Switch MOBA. The patch notes detail what’s included in this new update, and while there aren’t the buffs and nerfs some players were expecting, there are at least some general fixes as the game looks to iron out its teething issues.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Genshin Impact Secret Under Serpent's Head Guide

On Yashiori Island chances are you'll come across the Serpent's Head, a large rock structure looking like a snakes head erupting from the island. If you've walked into the mouth of the structure though you'll learn that there's a closed gate. This Genshin Impact Secret Underneath Serpent's Head guide will show you how to progress through each of the levels underneath.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

More Animal Crossing: New Horizons Updates Are Coming

New horizons are on their way. A new Animal Crossing: New Horizons update is out on July 29, 2021, which includes weekly fireworks shows and new seasonal items. More updates are incoming for later this year, so Nintendo is asking players to stay patient and stay tuned. But why is that? Why is Nintendo asking for patience for their lackluster updates?
Video Gamestechraptor.net

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Was Always Good

With the HD rerelease of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword on Nintendo Switch, there has been a re-evaluation of the game's merits by ardent fans and critics alike. The return to a more familiar 3D Zelda structure with a linear narrative and in-depth dungeons to explore after the transformative open-world experience that was Breath of the Wild has only helped elevate the appraisal of this 2011 installment in the 35-year-old franchise. And it's about damn time people started to see things this way, because I've been defending this divisive title for 10 years.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Cover Reveal – The RPG Issue Featuring Tales Of Arise

In this issue, we celebrate the role-playing genre, with a special focus on the games we can't wait to play in the coming months and years. One RPG that has our attention is Tales of Arise, which is just a few months away from its September 10 release. We have 14 pages devoted to the next entry in Bandai Namco’s long-running franchise, which the esteemed developer is calling a “reinvention” of the series. For our cover story, we played the first chapter of the game and chatted with key members of the development team to discover exactly what this reinvention means. Find out everything from how the new progression system works and how it incorporates the series' hallmark "Titles" to why boss battles are so much more intense this time around.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Halo Infinite's first multiplayer technical preview starts tomorrow

With its launch planned for the end of this year, Halo Infinite is now just about to put some Spartan boots on the ground. As we found out last weekend, 343 Industries are planning a technical test for parts of Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer. They'd initially said it could kick off as early as this weekend. Look at that, your weekend of Halo-ing begins tomorrow, in fact. The first technical preview for Halo Infinite begins this Thursday, July 29th.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Guilty Gear Strive DLC Characters Slayer and Baiken Discovered by Dataminers

A number of Guilty Gear Strive DLC characters have been reportedly uncovered by dataminers examining dialogue files — including fan favorites Slayer and Baiken. Guilty Gear Strive is the latest game in the long-running Guilty Gear franchise of fighting games. The game has been out for nearly two months and it's already revealed its first DLC character — but dataminers might have uncovered some more that are coming in the future.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Tribes of Midgard Now Available on PS4, PS5, PC

Overhead action games have Tribes of Midgard aims to offer a David vs. Goliath-style battle against titans experience, but with a bit more goofiness and a brighter color scheme than something like Monster Hunter. Teams can build up their bases, change up their skins to whatever they want, and team up with up to 10 overall party members at once to tackle massive enemies. Combat is a bit like Diablo, there’s a Minecraft-like design for the base and you can enjoy ranged or close-up attacks depending on your preferred play style. The bright color scheme stands out from anything else in the genre and it’s got a survival element as well.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Totally Accurate Battlegrounds Update Adds Battle Pass and More

Landfall has launched a pretty big Totally Accurate Battlegrounds update, bringing a Battle Pass, reporting system, and more to the quirky Battle Royale game on PC. Totally Accurate Battlegrounds is a spinoff of Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, a game that lets you send waves of wonky fighters into battle with hilarious results. The Battlegrounds spinoff, however, shrinks the scale to sixty players — naturally, while keeping the same odd movement and charm that made its predecessor so popular. Now, a new update has arrived with some cool new stuff for players to enjoy!

Comments / 0

Community Policy