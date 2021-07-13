Cancel
Shifting Gears- Driving for Older Adults & REAL ID - - Zoom Program

natickma.gov
 13 days ago

Join MASS DOT presenter, Michele Elicks for tips on how to be a better driver, looking at frequent causes of collisions for older drivers, the warning signs of unsafe driving and medical conditions or medications that may affect your driving. She will also review obtaining a disabled plate or placard and Real ID--the required ID for air travel beginning this fall! rsvp by calling 508-647-6540.

www.natickma.gov

TrafficPosted by
MyTexasDaily

Survey: Americans' relationship with cars shifts gears

(BPT) - Without question, Americans’ relationship with vehicles turned a new direction over the last year and a half, and it is evolving yet again. As vaccination rates increase, restrictions ease and a sense of “normalcy” returns, new research revealed trends in the way drivers view, depend on and take care of their vehicles.
Pharmaceuticalsthefreshtoast.com

A Concise Guide To The New World Of Marijuana For Older Adults

Metabolism slows with age, so you may feel high for longer. It is also important to take current medications into consideration. Baby Boomers, the generation born between 1946-1964, are circling back to marijuana, becoming known as “Boomerangers”. If this is you, you’re likely giving yourself permission to enjoy old and new ways of consuming cannabis, both recreationally and for the management of pain, anxiety and insomnia. But today’s cannabis products are undoubtedly more potent than the weaker “grass” you may have experimented with in their younger years.
Healthsnntv.com

Home Fall Prevention Checklist For Older Adults

Originally Posted On: home fall prevention checklist for older adults (bayshoremedicalsupply.net) As we age, our bodies don’t work quite as well as it used to. When we become older adults, this degeneration of our bodies can become hazardous. We become prone to falling in our own home for a number of reasons, from poor balance due to poor circulation in some part of our bodies to loss of leg strength. And yet we want to keep our independence as much as possible. Yet how do you do that and minimize the risk of falls at home at the same time? We have put together a home fall prevention checklist for older adults and tips on home medical equipment that can minimize the risk.
Politicshealthcarenews.com

Emergency Broadband Benefit Program Available to Older Adults

BOSTON — As of July 4, more than 34,000 Massachusetts households have enrolled in the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program to help families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Massachusetts Healthy Aging Collaborative encourages communities working to become age- and dementia-friendly to raise awareness about this program to help connect older adults to internet access.
Fitnessdocwirenews.com

Online-Delivered Group and Personal Exercise Programs to Support Low Active Older Adults' Mental Health During the COVID-19 Pandemic: A Randomized Controlled Trial

J Med Internet Res. 2021 Jul 14. doi: 10.2196/30709. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, experts in mental health science emphasized the importance of developing and evaluating approaches to support and maintain the mental health of older adults. OBJECTIVE: To assess whether a group-based exercise...
Fitnessphysiciansweekly.com

Comparative Analysis of Pain, Muscle Strength, Disability, and Quality of Life in Middle-Aged and Older Adults After Web Video Lower Back Exercise.

This study analyzed the effect of lower back exercise using Web for each age group to use it as nursing intervention. We conducted a randomized experiment with 54 patients with low back pain, composed of 26 middle-aged and 28 older adult people with low back pain who visited a joint center. The participants were instructed to perform the exercise at least twice a day, four times a week. Pain, muscle strength, disability, and quality of life were measured before the exercise intervention, and data were collected again 8 weeks after. The data were analyzed using independent t tests, χ2test, Fisher’s exact tests, repeated measures analysis of variance, and paired t tests. The middle-aged and older groups showed differences in pain, muscle strength, disability, and quality of life before and after exercise. In particular, the older group showed statistically significantly larger differences in quality of life compared with the middle-aged group. The results indicated that the effects of the lower back exercises, performed using the Web-based videos, were the same for both the middle-aged and older groups, whereas quality of life showed better improvement in the latter than in the former group. For elderly patients, exercise intervention is an appropriate nursing care to improve the quality of life.
Healthnatickma.gov

AARP Brain Health- - Zoom Program

It’s never too late to take charge of your brain health! In this interactive session, you will learn about supporting a brain-healthy lifestyle, practice brain-boosting activities and be inspired by others. Join us for this fun and informative session! rsvp by calling 508-647-6540.
Lakeland, FLTampa Bay News Wire

5 Tips to Helping Survivors of Traumatic Road Traffic Accidents

The experience of surviving an accident evokes different feelings. Some feel anxious; others develop anger, nervousness, shock, and disbelief. While some of these feelings may go away, others may stay and interfere with everyday life. A Lakeland law firm states that to get insurance compensation, that the manner of how car accidents happen is key. For instance, if it was caused by someone else’s negligent actions, you would have a strong case for compensation.
Healthdiabetesselfmanagement.com

Social Media Intervention Improves Glucose Control in Older Adults

A social media intervention was effective at improving blood glucose control in a group of low-income older adults with diabetes, according to a new study presented at the 81st Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) — demonstrating that the effectiveness of digital tools to improve diabetes outcomes isn’t limited to younger people or those with higher incomes.
Home & Gardenhomecaremag.com

Making the Bathroom a Safer Place for Older Adults

Most people use the bathroom every day without incident. But for the elderly, it can be the most dangerous place in the home. The bathroom is where the majority of falls—many of which cause serious injuries that require a trip to the hospital—occur. The danger is alarmingly common. See the...
