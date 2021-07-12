Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pacific County, WA

Coast Chronicles: Revisiting, restarting, and reopening on the Peninsula

By CATE GABLE Observer columnist
chinookobserver.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s official folks. The Delta virus is the predominant version in the United States now — meaning over 50% of the covid cases are attributable to this variant. It’s more virulent because it duplicates itself much more quickly in the human body; it’s therefore more contagious and may result in more dire physical problems. Covid hot spots in the country are areas where vaccination rates are low. In other words, those who are unvaccinated are the primary vectors for spreading this more dangerous form of the virus.

www.chinookobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
State
Mississippi State
Pacific County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Pacific, WA
State
Alabama State
State
Vermont State
County
Pacific County, WA
State
Washington State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Labor Day#Chronicles#Chinook Observer#Hackles#Afro#Cuban#Grupo Borikuas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the vault and uneven bars event finals at the Tokyo Olympics. USA Gymnastics said in a statement Friday evening that the decorated gymnast made the decision “after further consultation with medical staff.”. MyKayla Skinner, who placed fourth in vault during qualifications, will compete in the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Corona, CAPosted by
NBC News

TikTok star Anthony Barajas dies days after movie theater shooting

A popular TikTok star died from his injuries days after a man opened fire inside a Southern California movie theater during a screening of "The Forever Purge," police said Saturday. Anthony Barajas, 19, was the second victim killed in Monday's shooting. Corona police previously identified the first victim as Rylee...

Comments / 0

Community Policy