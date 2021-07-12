Coast Chronicles: Revisiting, restarting, and reopening on the Peninsula

It’s official folks. The Delta virus is the predominant version in the United States now — meaning over 50% of the covid cases are attributable to this variant. It’s more virulent because it duplicates itself much more quickly in the human body; it’s therefore more contagious and may result in more dire physical problems. Covid hot spots in the country are areas where vaccination rates are low. In other words, those who are unvaccinated are the primary vectors for spreading this more dangerous form of the virus.