Parade Will Celebrate Lacey’s 150th Birthday

A cake was donated by the Waretown Bakery for the 150th anniversary of Lacey Township during a special event that also served to celebrate the reopening of the Lacey Schoolhouse Museum. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

LACEY – The township’s year-long celebration of its 150th anniversary is continuing into the summer with a parade as well as a number of other activities.

Laura McDonald, a member of the Lacey 150th Anniversary Committee who is also a member of the Lacey Historical Society was excited to report several upcoming events that have been planned.

She announced that there would be a 150th Anniversary celebration parade scheduled “for Thursday August 5. We are very excited and we’d love to have families and businesses involved, sports teams, the schools, organizations, everybody.”

“There will be a special fun surprise at the end of the parade at Gille Park and some really fun things for the kids to get involved, perhaps with a bike parade,” McDonald added. She said more details would follow.

She also reviewed several recently held events such as a health and music fair that featured food, music and fitness demonstrations. Another event was a township garden walk. Master gardeners and those who just like to tend to their gardens opened their front or back yards to visitors to take a peek at what they have grown during the three-day weekend event.

She added that an open house volunteer meeting was held recently at the Recreation Building since they are looking for volunteers for every activity.

McDonald noted residents submitted many recipes by the June 30 deadline to the Lacey 150th Anniversary Cook Book which will be published later this year.

Lacey Mayor Peter Curatolo cuts the 150th anniversary cake surrounded by members of the Township Committee and the Lacey Historical Society during a gathering that also served to celebrate the reopening of the Lacey Schoolhouse Museum. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

“If you check out our Facebook page, you’ll see a ‘whose been flagged’ post where we are highlighting town businesses and homes in our town who are flying the purchased 150th Lacey flags,” McDonald said. “You can reach out to the Lacey Recreation Department to purchase your flag.”

Some of these businesses have created merchandise and drinks with the 150th anniversary as a theme, she said.

The anniversary of the township didn’t go unnoticed during the June 26 reopening of the Schoolhouse Museum which included a special anniversary cake donated by the Waretown Bakery. Members of the LHS, Mayor Peter Curatolo, and Committeemen Nicholas Juliano, Timothy McDonald and Steven Kennis stopped by for the festivities along with a number of residents.