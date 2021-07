The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) invites residents to participate in its first round of statewide public hearings beginning July 23 and continuing through Aug. 9, 2021. Information will be presented both in person and virtually about the redrawing of Arizona’s congressional and legislative districts. Public comment received during these meetings will be used by the IRC to help inform the drawing of new district boundaries. Commission Chair Erika Neuberg urges all Arizonans to attend one of these important hearings to ensure their voices will be heard.