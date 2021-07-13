Cancel
PennDOT makes considerate work shift choice

Daily Item
 14 days ago

Officials at the state Department of Transportation are making an excellent decision to run two full daily work shifts for the construction of the southern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT) bypass project next year, one that extends consideration to area residents and motorists and could save up to $10 million in costs.

