UC Berkeley, city, state, national leaders react to Chauvin sentencing
Campus, city, state and national leaders reflected on the sentencing of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to 22.5 years in prison June 25. Jonathan Simon, a professor of criminal justice law at UC Berkeley School of Law, offered a legal perspective on Judge Peter Cahill’s decision, saying that Cahill followed the state guidelines’ departure framework in both “letter and spirit.” However, Simon said the sentence is still a significant amount of time.www.dailycal.org
