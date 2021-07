Social media became abuzz recently regarding the inner workings of Games Workshop. In a thread of tweets, James M Hewitt gave his thoughts regarding a dubious statement from an unnamed tabletop company's FAQ page for new prospective employees. The statement in question was why there wasn't a salary listed on the advert, to which the answer was, "we want people to apply for a job because that's what they really want to do, not because of the size of the salary." Hewitt's response was to speak at length about the time he had worked at Games Workshop between 2002 and 2016, and his experience with the workplace culture there.