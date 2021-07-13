Samsung & Tesla Reportedly Sign $400M Deal To Build Cybertruck Cameras
With just months before the long-anticipated Tesla Cybertruck supposedly goes into production, the final design for the futuristic pickup is beginning to take shape in fans’ minds. Apart from the automaker confirming that the Cybertruck would be able to walk like a crab, it is now reported that Tesla has inked a massive deal—worth about US$435.7 million—for the truck’s camera modules to be supplied by Samsung Electro-Mechanics.designtaxi.com
