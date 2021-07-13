‘That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime’ Season 2, Episode 38 Live Stream Details And Spoilers
Rimuru and the other dignitaries will discuss the future plans. "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" Season 2, Episode 38 is scheduled to air Tuesday. An important meeting to determine Tempest’s next move is set to begin in "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" Season 2, Episode 38. Meanwhile, a Majin has appeared with a plan. The new episode is titled "A Meeting of Humans and Monsters."www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0