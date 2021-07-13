‘That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime’ Season 2, Episode 38 Live Stream Details And Spoilers

As we prepare for Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 3 on TNT next week, one thing is clear for J: He’s in some trouble. During tonight’s episode, we saw a little bit of this as Finn Cole’s character found himself in a precarious position. After all, he had a history with the lawyer that none of the other Codys knew about! We know that he is one of the most ambitious people in this world, and he’ll do whatever he can in order to rise to the top. Of course, there are drawbacks to this ambition, and we’re not sure that he is the best in the world at lying.