‘That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime’ Season 2, Episode 38 Live Stream Details And Spoilers

By Tarun Mazumdar
International Business Times
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRimuru and the other dignitaries will discuss the future plans. "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" Season 2, Episode 38 is scheduled to air Tuesday. An important meeting to determine Tempest’s next move is set to begin in "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" Season 2, Episode 38. Meanwhile, a Majin has appeared with a plan. The new episode is titled "A Meeting of Humans and Monsters."

www.ibtimes.com

