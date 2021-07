Going into this season Twin Cedars baseball knew that they had three to four solid pitchers, but two of those arms have now graduated. While two arms remain, the Sabers may have found themselves another option in Freshman Blake Micetich. Micetich not only collected his first career varsity win, but posted a .48 ERA which remains the 5th best mark in Class 1A. The freshman also had the 10th best WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) with a .82 mark. Micetich will likely get more time on the mound in 2022 with the two openings on the pitching staff, and should be a big contributor for the Sabers in the coming years.