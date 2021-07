Nancy Sue Clark, 72, Belmont, WV, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, at her home. Born in Fairmont, WV, on Aug. 28, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Martin and Louanna Smith Yoho. She was a 1966 graduate of St. Marys High School and attended WVU where she earned her Masters in Education. She was a member of the Dewey Avenue Church of Christ. She was a retired teacher from Pleasants County Schools after 30 plus years of service.