Wharton County, TX

Wharton body remains update: Autopsy results could take months

crossroadstoday.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHARTON COUNTY, Texas – It’s been about a month since human remains were found in Wharton County. Authorities say a resident who was clearing some brush off their property stumbled upon the remains. Captain BJ Novak with the Wharton County Sheriff’s office says a chief medical examiner confirmed the human remains of a young woman between the ages of 14 to 17. Jewelry and a jacket were also recovered with the remains. The remains have been sent off for DNA testing to the University of North Texas, hoping to bring some more answers to this case.

