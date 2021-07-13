Cancel
Alabama State

Texas Rangers pick Chase Lee of Alabama baseball in Round 6 of 2021 MLB Draft

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Rangers selected Alabama right-handed pitcher Chase Lee in the sixth round with the 164th overall pick, a slot worth $312,400. Lee has experienced quite an ascension to become an MLB draft pick. He began his Crimson Tide career as a walk-on who didn't make the team. Coach Brad Bohannon gave him the advice to become a sidearm pitcher if he wanted to join Alabama's team down the road.

