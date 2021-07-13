Bellevue edtech startup DreamBox Learning adds 5 executives

Rhode Island-based commercial property insurer FM Global is making executive management team changes, moving seasoned leaders within the company into newly created roles. Bret N. Ahnell, executive vice president and a 34-year veteran of the company, has been named chief operating officer and will run insurance operations globally. He has previously managed FM Global’s staff operations and most recently its Americas operations. He joined the company in 1987 as a loss prevention consultant in Los Angeles, and advanced to hold various positions, including district manager and operations manager. Prior to his current role, he was senior vice president, Western division manager. He will report to Malcolm C. Roberts, who was recently named president, effective Aug. 1, 2021.