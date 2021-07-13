Cancel
Bellevue, WA

Bellevue edtech startup DreamBox Learning adds 5 executives

By Alex Halverson
 13 days ago
Education technology startup DreamBox Learning recently added five executives, capping off a year of "record" growth, the Bellevue-based company announced Monday. Lakshmi Nidamarthi joined the company as chief product officer, Ronit Peled as chief people officer, Jason Sinquefield as senior vice president of sales and partnerships, Michael Savitz as senior vice president of operations, and Tracy Kleine as vice president of marketing.

