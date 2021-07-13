Area Family Sets Sights On Ministry Work Across Globe

A Jamestown family is planning to sell their house and most of their earthly possessions to focus on making a positive impact on the world. Jordan and Kira Spencer, along with their daughters, Chloe and Scarlet, will be leaving their home in Chautauqua County for Kona, Hawaii, in September. Unlike most people visiting Hawaii, the Spencers won’t be going for the white sand beaches or to swim with the dolphins, but instead they’re traveling nearly 5,000 miles to attend the Youth With A Mission University of Nations to train for six months for ministry work.