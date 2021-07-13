Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dunkirk, NY

Club Leader Defends Self After Complaints

Post-Journal
 14 days ago

The leader of a car club criticized and cited by police for holding a loud June 26 show at the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds defended himself in an interview Monday. Juan Rivera of Unique Car Club said city of Dunkirk officials did not communicate properly with him and added that he plans to go ahead with an event at Point Gratiot on Aug. 14. Councilman-at-large Paul VanDenVouver declared at the last Common Council meeting that Rivera’s loudspeaker permit for that event would get revoked.

www.post-journal.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Florida, NY
Dunkirk, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Chautauqua County, NY
Government
County
Chautauqua County, NY
City
Fredonia, NY
Dunkirk, NY
Government
Chautauqua County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Dunkirk, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Club#Demolition Derby#Advertising#Unique Car Club#City Hall#Dial#Fredonia High School#The Common Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senators scramble to save infrastructure deal

The White House and senators from both parties are scrambling to pull their infrastructure talks back from the point of collapse, a sudden turnabout after key negotiators expressed confidence they were nearing a final deal. If the talks on the $1.2 billion framework fall apart, it would deal a serious...
TennisNBC News

Naomi Osaka knocked out of Tokyo Olympics

Days after lighting the Olympic cauldron to get the Games underway, Naomi Osaka was eliminated from the Tokyo Olympics. The No. 2 ranked tennis player in the world was knocked out of the tennis tournament in the third round Tuesday by Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-4. Osaka...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.

Comments / 1

Community Policy