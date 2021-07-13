Council Discusses Purchase Of Cameras At Dow Park

Following recent acts of vandalism to statues at Dow Park and one of them being stolen earlier this year, city officials are looking to purchase a surveillance camera. On Monday, the Jamestown City Council discussed the camera purchase. Dan Stone, city parks manager, said city officials have already moved a surveillance camera from Nordstrom Park to Dow Park to possibly catch any more acts of vandalism at the park. He said the quote he received to purchase a new security camera for the park is $6,100. He added the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation will be helping the city purchase the new camera.