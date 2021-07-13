Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jamestown, NY

Council Discusses Purchase Of Cameras At Dow Park

Post-Journal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing recent acts of vandalism to statues at Dow Park and one of them being stolen earlier this year, city officials are looking to purchase a surveillance camera. On Monday, the Jamestown City Council discussed the camera purchase. Dan Stone, city parks manager, said city officials have already moved a surveillance camera from Nordstrom Park to Dow Park to possibly catch any more acts of vandalism at the park. He said the quote he received to purchase a new security camera for the park is $6,100. He added the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation will be helping the city purchase the new camera.

www.post-journal.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamestown, NY
Crime & Safety
Jamestown, NY
Government
City
Jamestown, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Fbi#Vandalism#Washington Street#Stone#Dolce#Fbi#Swastika#Crime Stoppers Wny#Citizens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senators scramble to save infrastructure deal

The White House and senators from both parties are scrambling to pull their infrastructure talks back from the point of collapse, a sudden turnabout after key negotiators expressed confidence they were nearing a final deal. If the talks on the $1.2 billion framework fall apart, it would deal a serious...
TennisNBC News

Naomi Osaka knocked out of Tokyo Olympics

Days after lighting the Olympic cauldron to get the Games underway, Naomi Osaka was eliminated from the Tokyo Olympics. The No. 2 ranked tennis player in the world was knocked out of the tennis tournament in the third round Tuesday by Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-4. Osaka...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.

Comments / 1

Community Policy