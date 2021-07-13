Cancel
Chautauqua County, NY

Area Police Reports

Post-Journal
 14 days ago

¯ ELLERY — Nicholas J. Bullard, 27, of Colfax, N.C., was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, DWI per se, moving from lane unsafely, failure to keep right and operating a motor vehicle while using portable electronic device. Deputies stopped a vehicle at 1:40 a.m. Sunday on Route 430 in the town of Ellery. An investigation found that Bullard was intoxicated. He was transported to Chautauqua County Jail to be arraigned.

