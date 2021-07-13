Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Report: Vaccines Saved Hundreds Of Thousands Of US Lives

By Niall McCarthy
International Business Times
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study from Yale University and the Commonwealth Fund has found that Covid-19 vaccines have saved hundreds of thousands of lives and prevented more than a million hospitalizations in the United States. It compared current trends in cases, hospitalizations and deaths to a modeled trajectory of what would have occurred if the U.S. had not vaccinated its population at all. Under that scenario, the U.S. would have experienced an additional 279,000 deaths, 46 percent more than the actual number of deaths, according to CNN. In addition, there would have been further 1.25 million hospitalizations.

