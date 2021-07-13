Cancel
State Auditor Mike Harmon becomes first Republican to announce intent to run for governor in 2023

Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 14 days ago
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has picked up a Republican opponent for his anticipated 2023 re-election bid in the person of Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon. “My launch is not filled with fireworks and fanfare, but merely my strong determination to help renew Kentucky and hopefully help this state become the best version of itself it can be,” he said in a statement issued on Monday saying that he had filed the paperwork announcing his intention to seek the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

www.nkytribune.com

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

Today I filed paperwork to begin my path to seek the Republican Party’s nomination for the 2023 Kentucky Governor’s race. My launch is not filled with fireworks and fanfare, but merely my strong determination to help renew Kentucky and hopefully help this state become the best version of itself it can be.
