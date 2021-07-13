State Auditor Mike Harmon becomes first Republican to announce intent to run for governor in 2023

Former State Senator Rusty Glover on Tuesday announced his Republican candidacy for Alabama State Auditor in the 2022 election cycle. “I am very excited to announce my candidacy to serve as Alabama’s next State Auditor. I pledge to diligently serve all Alabamians in this role by transparently and accurately keeping full account of our taxpayer-funded state property, as well as in my role as a member of the Board of Adjustments. Selecting members of the county Board of Registrars is a duty that has never been as important as it is today due to the importance of having secure ballots on Election Day. Each voter should have the utmost confidence in the integrity of our elections. I pledge to be meticulous with this selection process to help make it easy to vote and hard to cheat. I will also work tirelessly to provide accountability to the taxpayers of Alabama. I truly believe every taxpayer deserves to know what the government is doing with their hard-earned tax dollars, and I’ll bring commonsense, conservative leadership to the office of State Auditor.”