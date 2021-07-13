Founders believed in debating ideas, not banning them
As we celebrated July Fourth earlier this month while still tentatively emerging from the worst throes of the COVID-19 outbreak, it was hard not to feel the weight of this year’s challenges. Foundational elements of the American experiment have been questioned from multiple directions. Rightly, the murder of George Floyd reignited a conversation about a myth of a nation built on the idea that “all men are created equal.” Wrongly, the former president and his Republican backers attempted to delegitimize the American electoral process by pushing the Big Lie that the 2020 election was fraudulent.www.rockymounttelegram.com
