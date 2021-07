It’s time for the week that was in Texas politics with Ben Philpott, managing editor of KUT News in Austin. Several of the Texas Democrats who walked out of the special legislative session to break quorum have tested positive for COVID-19, despite all of them being vaccinated. Philpott says the positive tests slowed down lawmakers’ in-person work with fellow Democrats in Washington, where they had traveled from Austin. Lawmakers say they are either experiencing no symptoms or very minor ones.